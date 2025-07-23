Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Explainer: Why have New Zealand butter prices gone up – and when will that change?

Vera Alves
By
NZ Herald Planning Editor and Herald on Sunday columnist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Willis discussed the high price of butter. Video / Mark Mitchell

It is something that often puzzles people from outside New Zealand: in a country with close to five million cows, why do dairy products seem so expensive?

The question is once again top of mind, with the price of butter on the lips of our politicians.

Butter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save