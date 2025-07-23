Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Watch: Fonterra boss points finger at international prices and supermarkets in butter meeting with Wills

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis speaks to media about her meeting with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis speaks to media about her meeting with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealanders hoping Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ long-teased meeting with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell on Tuesday might result in cheaper butter will be disappointed.

The main outcome from the meeting seems to be the suggestion Hurrell will publicly explain the different components of the price of butter, which Willis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save