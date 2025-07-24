Hurrell rejected that Fonterra had a social responsibility to offer cheaper products to local consumers.
“We know we have an obligation to sell here in New Zealand, and we do that, and we support the New Zealand economy,” he said. “But our job is to not come in with a two-tier pricing system ... and discount here in the New Zealand market, when we have an international obligation to operate as well,” he said.
“If you’re going to get into discounting by product - this is not a game that we’re playing.”
In response to the strong public debate around the price of butter, Woolworths New Zealand, one of the country’s two big supermarket operators, said it was “working hard to keep butter prices as low as possible, for as long as possible”.
“Market conditions have changed significantly in the last few months and international butter prices are now at record highs,” a spokesperson said.
“While this is great news for our farmers, it does mean we have to pass on these increased prices to our customers, which is why we’ve changed the shelf price for butter products,” they said.
Foodstuffs North Island, the operator of Pak’nSave and New World, referred RNZ to previous comments made by chief executive Chris Quin on social media last month.
“Analysis as of May 2025 confirms that among major grocery retailers operating throughout the North Island (as distinct from those in a limited number of locations), Pak’nSave offers the most affordable 500g block of butter, at $8.29,” Quin wrote.