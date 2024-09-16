According to the final receiver’s report, the business owed over $260,000 to creditors.
Ashurst also owned shares in another business named Waikari Civil. However, he only held the shares between October 2023 and January 2024.
In the liquidators’ first report on Landwork Civil, Grant and Botterill said they continue to investigate the background of the liquidation.
“We will review the actions of the current director, but also the nature by which Mr Ashurst became a shareholder and director, and what was the correct nature of the financial affairs of Landwork Civil at the time of this transition.”
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.