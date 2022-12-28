Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Has Sky regained its monopoly? A Q&A on the rise and fall of Spark Sport - how much money did it lose?

Chris Keall
By
7 mins to read
Spark Sport secured rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in an attempt to gain subscribers. Photo / AP

Spark Sport secured rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in an attempt to gain subscribers. Photo / AP

Spark Sport was born on March 14, 2019, and it will officially shuffle off this mortal coil on July 1, 2023 as its production and content shifts to TVNZ.

The telco will take a $52m

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business