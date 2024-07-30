Government to auction off licences for online casinos

By RNZ
The government plans to auction off licences for online casinos, but is proposing a range of regulations to minimise harm and boost tax revenue.
Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden has outlined the system to be applied to online casinos, with a limited number of licences available for three-year terms with operators required to meet certain standards before offering services.
New Zealand-based online casinos are illegal at present, but SkyCity Entertainment operates one based in Malta and has long called for a regulated industry.
“This is not intended to increase the amount of gambling New Zealanders do, but to ensure operators meet requirements for consumer protection and harm minimisation, as well as paying tax,” van Velden said.