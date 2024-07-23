“The Gambling Commission accordingly imposed a licence condition on SkyCity to ‘use all reasonable endeavours’ to implement mandatory carded play in its three casinos by mid-2025,” Scott said.

The DIA previously expressed concern about SkyCity’s lack of attention to uncarded players and the lack of pre-commitment (a predetermined cap on the amount able to be spent on gambling) without the use of cards, she said.

Carded play systems were considered beneficial from a harm mitigation standpoint, giving players more information and control over gambling levels.

“These systems typically include the ability to set pre-commitment levels for the amount spent or lost over a period and the hours spent gambling. They also provide an enhanced ability for casinos to monitor long periods of play and intervene when there are signs of problem gambling,” Scott said.

“DIA will be implementing standards that ensure harm minimisation is part of any mandatory carded play system that is developed.”

At the announcement of a five-day closure last week, SkyCity chief operating officer Callum Mallett provided more details about the new system.

The new electronic gaming card will have personal details on it, able to be loaded with money but also monitored and be used in all forms of gambling including pokies and table games.

SkyCity has already committed to implement mandatory carded play across its New Zealand casinos by mid-2025, and at the SkyCity Adelaide casino by the end of 2025.

SkyCity Auckland Casino. Photo / Dean Purcell

Mallett this month stepped down as interim chief executive when new SkyCity chief executive Jason Walbridge started, after spending 23 years in Las Vegas.

Mallett - not Walbridge - fronted publicity over the voluntary closure last week.

“Carded play will take our customer care to a new level, because it means ‘no card, no play’.”

Carded play will allow both SkyCity and the customer to monitor how long they have been playing, and when they need to take a break. If they play for too long, the card will disconnect.

“We remain committed to ensuring that we provide safe and responsible experiences and environments for our people and customers, and will continue to engage cooperatively and constructively with our regulators,” SkyCity said.

SkyCity has not released further details about how the new system will work but one example across the Tasman might provide some insights.

Crown Melbourne operates carded play.

From last October, Melbourne’s Crown casino introduced cards which it said was “part of its commitment to safer play and player well-being”. It is a requirement to have a card to play at that riverside casino.

The cards allowed people to set time and loss limits for gaming so people can play safely.

Crown as well as SkyCity run loyalty card systems which are different from carded play.

Quite how the new player cards and the loyalty cards dovetail into each other at SkyCity remains unknown.

Also unknown is what form of identification the cards will have and whether a photo of the card owner will be on that card, such as at Costco where only members with one adult or two children as guests can enter the Westgate store.

Crown said: “You are not required to join the Crown rewards programme. That’s your choice. But you will need a valid player card if you want to play a gaming machine at Crown.”

Crown’s valid player card brochure says that to sign up, customers must:

Visit a Crown Service desk with a form of acceptable identification;

Have their photo taken;

Register for the YourPlay service and link to the card;

Set time and loss limits in YourPlay;

Gamble within those limits;

“Play your way and stay in control of your entertainment spend.”

Crown in an online pamphlet also answers common questions about its cards:

“Why do I have to have a card?

Crown has introduced new measures which make it mandatory to have a card to play. The card allows you to set time and loss limits for gaming so you can play safely. You are not required to join the Rewards programme, that’s your choice, but you will need a player card if you want to play Gaming Machines at Crown.

How long does it take to get a card?

It will take around 10 to 15 minutes to set you up, but once set up you won’t need to worry about it again.

Who do I have to have my photo taken?

Having a photo on your card is a security measure to prevent anyone else using your card. We understand some people don’t want their photo taken, but it is a new required.

What loss limit should I set?

The limit that you set is up to you and should be based on your financial circumstances. Considering what you can afford to spend on entertainment each day or week is a good start.

How do time limits work?

You can choose to set a time limit for either a daily or weekly period. Daily limit periods commence at 6am each day, while weekly limit periods commence at 6am every Monday.

I reached my limit and I increased it but I still can’t play at a machine

Limit increases are subject to a cooling-off period. This means increases will come into effect after 24 hours for a daily limit and after seven days for a weekly limit. This helps to support players to stick to their chosen limits, especially in the moment and amongst the excitement of the gaming room.

Can I decrease my limit?

Yes, you can decrease your limit and it will come into effect immediately if a limit has not been reached. If a limit has been reached the decreased limit will be effective after the cooling off period. Limits can be changed at the kiosk or at yourplay.com.au.

How does YourPlay calculate my loss limit?

Loss amounts are based on your net or total loss. This is the amount bet, minus the amount won. YourPlay loss amounts are updated every time you bet to reflect the amount won or lost for that spin.”

