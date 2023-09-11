Luxury hotel and resort operator Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is taking over the management of Robertson Lodges’ three properties in New Zealand.

From December 1, the lodges will be called Rosewood Kauri Cliffs, Rosewood Cape Kidnappers and Rosewood Matakauri .

It is the first time Hong Kong-based Rosewood has entered the Oceania market, adding the Robertson lodges to the 31-ultra luxury properties it manages and operates throughout other parts of the world.

Hotel operators charge owners a fee to manage properties.

The three lodges are in Northland, Hawkes Bay and Queenstown and were founded by billionaire hedge fund owner and philanthropist Julian Robertson and wife Josie Robertson in 2001.

A deluxe suite at Kauri Cliffs peaks at around $7700 a night over New Year, according to its website.

“New Zealand’s inspiring natural beauty and warm hospitality have truly captivated us, and we are thrilled to embark on this remarkable journey with Robertson Lodges” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group

The Cheng family owns Chow Tai Fook Jewellery and New World Development and is estimated by Forbes to have a fortune of US$28.9 billion ($49b). In 2011 it bought Rosewood, a group of luxury hotels that opened its first property in Dallas in 1980.

Sonia Cheng has headed the Rosewood Hotel Group since 2011 and expanded it throughout Asia and other geographies.

She said New Zealand’s natural beauty and hospitality had captivated her company and the original vision of the Robertson lodges would be honoured.

“It is with great respect and admiration that we seek to honour the Robertson family’s original vision by further elevating the guest experience.’’

Rosewood will keep all current staff at the lodges and identify areas that require additional workers and recruit accordingly.

Rosewood will provide training of staff to introduce them to its brand’s standard of operations.

Jay Robertson, son of Julian and Josie and Robertson Lodges’ chief executive, said the family was delighted to partner with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to continue the personal style of hotel management his parents put in place when they opened The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs over 20 years ago.

“Rosewood’s origin story also began with an individual family’s dream and an unwavering passion for hospitality. These are values they held on to while growing into one of the world’s most impressive hotel groups.”

The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs. Photo / Supplied

A spokeswoman said stays at Robertson Lodges start at $2400 a night and range up to $30,000 a stay.

The top end of the market was performing strongly.

“We are seeing resilient rebound on bucket list travel, suites, once in a lifetime adventures trips, extending beyond traditional destinations.”

The addition of the three resorts marked a “significant milestone” in Rosewood’s growth as it entered a new market that will expand its network and offer the opportunity to explore a beautiful and highly sought-after destination.

“We will continue to identify key destinations in New Zealand and other markets to raise the Rosewood flag.”

Rosewood Kauri Cliffs sits within a 2500ha coastal estate near the Bay of Islands. It has a championship 18-hole golf course (where President Obama played in 2018 with former prime minister John Key). Home to 26 rooms and suites, it has a dining outlet, fitness centre and spa.

Rosewood Cape Kidnappers is in Hawke’s Bay and has 24 rooms and suites. It has a golf course designed by Tom Doak.

Rosewood Matakauri is located in Queenstown, surrounded by The Remarkables, Cecil and Walter Peaks, with 13 different rooms to stay in.

.

Within Rosewood’s global collection, 22 properties, nine spas, and five restaurants have been honoured on the influencial Forbes Travel Guide’s 2023 Star Ratings list, with 12 properties and three spas earning the ultimate five accolade.