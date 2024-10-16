Advertisement
Genesis Energy set to shed call centre jobs as part of review

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Genesis has said up to 200 jobs will go from its retail operation. Photo / NZME

Genesis Energy looks set to shed call centre jobs as part of a review of its retail operating model.

The power generator and retailer advised last year that the review could result in the loss of up to 200 jobs over the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

A Genesis staffer told the Herald yesterday that the company had advised that about 70 jobs at its call centre were to go.

The company declined to confirm the number.

Genesis said last year that part of the strategy review would look at how to simplify the retail business to ensure resources were focused in the right areas.

Genesis Energy continues the review of its retail operating model with a specific focus on sales and service,” chief retail officer Stephen England-Hall said in a short statement to the Herald.

“This is part of the review of the retail operating model announced late in 2023 to simplify the retail business and ensure resources are directed in the right areas to support our customers,” he said.

“Our focus is on supporting employees through the process which will be confidential to them until the outcome is confirmed.”

According to the latest annual report, Genesis has 1214 full-time employees.

At yesterday’s annual meeting, chairwoman Barbara Chapman said the last financial year had been affected by three major events – the loss of the Unit 5 gas-powered turbine at Huntly for seven months, declining gas supply nationally, and low hydrology, especially in the South Island storage lakes.

Lower-than-forecast national gas supply, coupled with lower hydro inflows, saw generation fuel costs rise by more than $100 million during 2024.

This meant that 2024′s Ebitdaf (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments) was $407m, down 22% on FY23, and net profit after tax was $131m, down 33%.

Looking ahead, Genesis expects full year 2025 Ebitfaf to increase to around $460m, subject to hydro inflows, plant availability “and any other unforeseen events”.

- Staff Reporter





