Genesis has said up to 200 jobs will go from its retail operation. Photo / NZME

Genesis has said up to 200 jobs will go from its retail operation. Photo / NZME

Genesis Energy looks set to shed call centre jobs as part of a review of its retail operating model.

The power generator and retailer advised last year that the review could result in the loss of up to 200 jobs over the 2024 and 2025 financial years.

A Genesis staffer told the Herald yesterday that the company had advised that about 70 jobs at its call centre were to go.

The company declined to confirm the number.

Genesis said last year that part of the strategy review would look at how to simplify the retail business to ensure resources were focused in the right areas.