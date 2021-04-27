Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ganesh Nana: Small and far away should not be an excuse for lagging behind world

5 minutes to read
Being far away from other markets is an excuse than a reason for lagging behind others in incomes and productivity. Photo / 123RF

Being far away from other markets is an excuse than a reason for lagging behind others in incomes and productivity. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Ganesh Nana

OPINION:

New Zealanders like to think that we "punch above our weight". And in many fields – think sport, food, wine – we do. But when it comes to our incomes and productivity, we have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.