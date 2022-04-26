A render of Fullers' planned 300-passenger hybrid ferry, which will be privately funded, built by Whanganui's Q-West, and likely operate on the cash-cow Devonport and Waiheke routes. Image / Supplied

A render of Fullers' planned 300-passenger hybrid ferry, which will be privately funded, built by Whanganui's Q-West, and likely operate on the cash-cow Devonport and Waiheke routes. Image / Supplied

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Fullers is poised to gazump the Government's EV ferry push. The Auckland ferry operator plans to get a privately funded hybrid ferry on the water before Crown-funded, fully electric models.

Energy Minister Megan Woods is today expected to announce $27 million in Government funding for two electric ferries for Auckland.

AT is chipping in a similar sum for electrification of wharves (there is already a tender out for a fast-charging system able to top-up an EV ferry's battery in five minutes).

But it's not just diesel that's getting the hiff. The Herald understands a new business model will also be unveiled at this afternoon's announcement, or soon after.

Auckland's 30-odd ferries are largely owned by their operator, Fullers.

But the two EV ferries being announced today - and the others expected to follow - will be owned by Auckland Transport.

A source close to the policy process told the Herald the idea is that if AT owns the boats, it will make it easier for a new player to compete with Fullers for the operating contract.

But Fullers is not taking the changes lying down. The firm's chief executive Mike Horne told the Herald his company was building its own, privately funded hybrid ferry - which will be electric with a backup diesel system.

Horne saw Fullers' hybrid ferries being used on the two busiest runs: to Devonport, which is subsidised by AT, and Waiheke, which isn't subsidised, giving Fullers a freer hand with fares, which has sparked yelps from locals.

The two Government-funded ferries expected to be announced by Woods will be built by a startup called EV Maritime (a spinout from well-established East Tamaki boat builder McMullen & Wing) and Yachting Developments in Hobsonville Pt. They're due to be on the water by 2024.

Horne says Fuller's privately funded hybrid will be made by Whanganui's Q-West, with a propulsion system from Christchurch's HamiltonJet. Delivery is expected by next year.

"The electric-hybrid ferry project is on track, and we estimate the vessel will be in the water by the end of 2023," the CEO told the Herald this morning.

Deadlines are not always met with cutting-edge projects, of course, but as things stand Fullers has the initiative in a situation that's fluid, and nuanced. Fullers has also hedged its bets by chipping in $300,000 toward the EV Maritime project's R&D costs and Horne will attend today's announcement. Fullers will benefit equally from AT's rapid chargers).

That won't necessarily cheer Auckland ferry users, who have suffered through a number of breakdowns on boats in Fullers' ageing fleet.

But in Horne's defence, current ferry operation contracts are now in overtime on top of overtime, with no one willing to commit to major capital spending until all elements of the transition to electrification are made clear. The announcement being made today was expected in 2020 before Covid forced a series of delays.

Horne says Fullers' hybrid, at around $20m, would be more than twice the cost of an equivalent capacity diesel. It would also be a lot cheaper to "fuel" and be more reliable - so made more financial sense for his company overall.

EV Maritime and Fullers have already released designs for their next-generation, quick and quiet boats.

Fullers' hybrid

Fullers' hybrid will carry up to 300 passengers, with a top speed of 28 knots, and feature extra space for bikes and e-scooters. The charging time from cold will be 25 minutes, but Horne anticipates the battery will be topped up by five-minute rapid charges as customers depart and board, while the diesel generator will be on hand for power cuts. The firm spent $1m on R&D before construction, due to begin this month.

An artist's impression of EV Maritime's 200-passenger electric ferry, which will be built by East Tamaki boatbuilder McMullen & Wing and Hobsonville Point's Yachting Developments. Image / Supplied

EV Maritime's fully electric boat

The Herald understands the two EV Maritime ferries that will be unveiled today - or at least their plans - will be essentially the same as a design shown by CEO Michael Eaglen in July last year, but with the addition of open-top seating.

That design allowed for up to 200 passengers, with special areas for bikes and scooters. Its top speed of 28 knots (or roughly the same as today's diesels).

Eaglen said a key element of EV Maritime's approach is a standard ferry design, capable of either the calm inner-harbour sailing to Hobsonville Pt or an open-sea jaunt to Gulf Harbour. He also saw EVs lending themselves to more frequent sailings during the day, so people used ferries for getting around as well as a commute to the office.

Auckland will be the second NZ city to get electric ferries. In November, a 135-passenger EV launched in Wellington.

Construction began in 2018 by the Wellington Electric Boat Building Company, a subsidiary of operator East by West Ferries, with the first service due in mid-2020 before Covid delays.