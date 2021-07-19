Ferry services cancelled due to mechanical and technical issues

Bayswater and Gulf Harbour ferry services have been disrupted this morning. Photo / File

Bayswater and Gulf Harbour ferry services have been disrupted this morning. Photo / File

A number of ferry services across Auckland have been cancelled this morning due to mechanical and technical issues.

The Bayswater ferry service leaving Auckland at 7.55am and departing Bayswater at 8.05am has been cancelled due to mechanical issues. Breakdowns have also resulted in a number of services between both Beach Haven and Hobsonville and Auckland being scrapped between 6.30am and 7.10am.

The 7am Gulf Harbour ferry did not depart due to an infrastructure issue.

The Te Huia Auckland to Hamilton commuter train has also been disrupted today after two carriages in the train got separated from the rest of the train while travelling between Papakura and Hamilton.

As a result today's 5.46am service from Hamilton was cancelled and the 6.25pm Te Huia service from Papakura would be replaced by buses.

The 6.28am service to Papakura and 4.42pm train to Frankton are unaffected.