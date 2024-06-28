Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Infrastructure, transport failures highlight need for timely investment - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
6 mins to read
The Interislander ferry Aratere is towed back to Picton after running aground. Photo / Tim Cuff

The Interislander ferry Aratere is towed back to Picton after running aground. Photo / Tim Cuff

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • New Zealand was struck with three major transport and infrastructure failures: The Interislander ferry Aratere, an RNZAF Boeing 757 and a Transpower electricity pylon.
  • Defence Minister Judith Collins has brought forward the timeframe for making decisions on the replacement of the RNZAF Boeings.
  • A report from the Helen Clark Foundation found a major element in the infrastructure gap is the failure to build bipartisan consensus on investment and financing.

Fran O’Sullivan is a business commentator with more than 40 years’ experience covering markets, politics, foreign affairs and trade. She has written a column for the Business Herald since April 1997 and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business