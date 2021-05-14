Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Jacinda Ardern — honoured abroad, less so at home

5 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has to convince business leaders that New Zealand is on the right track. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has to convince business leaders that New Zealand is on the right track. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fran O'Sullivan
By:

Head of Business, NZME

OPINION:

Reading Fortune magazine's tribute to Jacinda Ardern yesterday, I was reminded of the Biblical saying, "no man is a prophet in their own land".

At the very time Ardern's leadership has been lauded by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.