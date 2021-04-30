Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: National tries to find right stance on China

4 minutes to read
Times have changed since PM John Key met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wellington in 2014. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Times have changed since PM John Key met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wellington in 2014. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fran O'Sullivan
By:

Head of Business, NZME

OPINION:

The National Party's parliamentary wing has some major behind the scenes soul-searching under way on where it stands on China.

Some of this may spill out into the open at today's National Party northern

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.