Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Air New Zealand expectations letter? Return to sender

6 minutes to read
Air NZ chairwoman Dame Therese. Photo / File

Fran O'Sullivan
By:

Head of Business, NZME

OPINION:

Finance Minister Grant Robertson should hold the mirror up to his own Government's face before publicly preaching to the Air New Zealand board on how it should operate.

The Government's own performance across a

