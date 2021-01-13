Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Forsyth Barr says Tourism Holdings faces bumpy journey to recovery

3 minutes to read

Tourism Holdings' US operation could recover more quickly than in NZ. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Tourism Holdings (THL) profit downgrade late last year capped a disastrous year for tourism-related companies and THL faces uncertain demand in New Zealand, say analysts at Forsyth Barr.

They say that with lower rental demand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.