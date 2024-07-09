Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Former NZ Film Commission boss David Strong paid over half a million dollars’ leave and severance for nine months’ work

Kate MacNamara
By
5 mins to read
Former New Zealand Film Commission boss David Strong stepped down in August 2022 after a four-month period of paid leave. Photo / Supplied

Former New Zealand Film Commission boss David Strong stepped down in August 2022 after a four-month period of paid leave. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand Film Commission has paid former boss David Strong well over half a million dollars in leave and severance payments after just nine months in the role.

Strong’s paid leave period

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business