Voyager 2023 media awards
Redundancy pay totals $710k for two departing Three Waters bosses, a third still employed

Kate MacNamara
By
8 mins to read
Former Three Waters bosses Vaughan Payne, Jon Lamonte and Colin Crampton. Photo / NZME

Two government water reform chief executives have taken redundancy payouts of $355,000 apiece, while a third has “transitioned” to another water reform job within the Department of Internal Affairs, now under review.

Jon Lamonte

