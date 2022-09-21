Voyager 2022 media awards
Force of nature: Why flying back from New York was always the hard part for Air NZ

Grant Bradley
By
7 mins to read
Air New Zealand uses 787-9 Dreamliners on the New York route. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

Air New Zealand was reminded brutally early what it has known for years - flying from New York to Auckland in one leap is hard.

While the inaugural flight to New York with VIPs and

