Grocery prices and mortgage rates are expected to continue rising in 2023. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Grocery prices and mortgage rates are expected to continue rising in 2023. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Food prices jumped 1.1 per cent in the month of December and were 11.3 percent higher than a year earlier.

It was the biggest annual increase in food prices in 32 years, Stats NZ said today.

Fruit and vegetable prices increased by 23 per cent year-on-year.

The annual increase Stats NZ recorded was due to rises across all the broad food categories measured.

Grocery food prices were up 11 per cent, fruit and vegetable prices up 23 percent, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food 7.8 percent.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices jumped 11 per cent, and non-alcoholic beverage prices by 7.3 percent.

“Increasing prices for cheddar cheese, barn or cage-raised eggs, and potato chips were the largest drivers within grocery food,” Stats NZ consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

The second-largest contributor to the annual movement was fruit and vegetables.

The December data follows some major events for food prices in recent months.

In November, the annual food price increase has reached a 14-year high of 10.1 per cent.

The price data was also released amid a landscape of concerns about inflation and a possible economic slowdown this year.

MORE TO COME