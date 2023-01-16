Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Second CO2 plant being considered, more imports on way as Govt eyes issue

NZ Herald
Todd Energy's Kapuni gas treatment plant is the only domestic producer of food-grade CO2, but suppliers are investigating another option. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

Todd Energy's Kapuni gas treatment plant is the only domestic producer of food-grade CO2, but suppliers are investigating another option. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

Major suppliers of liquid carbon dioxide are considering setting up another domestic gas production plant, according to a government agency monitoring the nationwide shortage.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE ) told the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business