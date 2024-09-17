Fonterra plans to invest $150 million in a new cool store at its Whareroa factory, near Hāwera. Photo / Brendon O'Hagan, Bloomberg

Fonterra plans to invest $150 million in a new cool store at its Whareroa site in Taranaki.

This follows an announced $75m investment in a new protein plant at its Studholme site and a $150m investment to build a new UHT cream plant at Edendale in the South Island.

“Over the past few weeks, Fonterra has announced significant strategic investments to expand and upgrade its operations. Our strong balance sheet is enabling us to invest for future growth and support ongoing delivery of our strategy,” chief executive Miles Hurrell said.

The new cool store will be about 19,000sq m and will store around 26,000 tonnes of cheese, increasing the site’s cool store capacity by around 5,000 tonnes.

The Whareroa site, just south of Hāwera, was established in 1972. It processes up to 12.5 million litres of milk a day and produces about a fifth of Fonterra’s New Zealand production. It employs more than 1,000 people and has 11 plants.