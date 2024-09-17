Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fonterra to invest another $150m in Taranaki coolstore in expansion, upgrade

NZME.
2 mins to read
Fonterra plans to invest $150 million in a new cool store at its Whareroa factory, near Hāwera. Photo / Brendon O'Hagan, Bloomberg

Fonterra plans to invest $150 million in a new cool store at its Whareroa factory, near Hāwera. Photo / Brendon O'Hagan, Bloomberg

Fonterra plans to invest $150 million in a new cool store at its Whareroa site in Taranaki.

This follows an announced $75m investment in a new protein and a $150m investment to build a new UHT cream plant at Edendale in the South Island.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business