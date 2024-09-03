Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fonterra to spend $150 million to build a new UHT plant at Edendale

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Fonterra has announced plans to build a new UHT cream plant at its Edendale site in Southland. Photo / NZME

Fonterra has announced plans to build a new UHT cream plant at its Edendale site in Southland. Photo / NZME

Fonterra is set to invest $150 million on building a new UHT cream plant at its Edendale site in Southland to meet growing demand.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell released the news while in Malaysia today on a business delegation with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Last month, Fonterra said it would spend $75m on expanding its Studholme dairy factory in South Canterbury to create a hub for making high-value proteins.

Hurrell said Fonterra has a thriving food service business in Asia, where demand is growing by integrating dairy into traditional foods such as laksa and milk tea.

In Malaysia, Fonterra is looking to build on solid foundations – half of New Zealand exports to the country are already dairy.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hurrell said the Edendale investment was part of the co-operative’s strategy to grow value by expanding its food service business in Asia and increasing production capacity for high-value products.

“Demand for UHT cream continues to strengthen. Globally, we’re expecting demand to increase by more than 4% year on year between 2023 and 2032,” he said.

Today’s and last month’s announcements were about expanding sites to cater for growing demand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We believe prioritising our ingredients and food service channels will create more value for Fonterra and this expansion is a good example of the direction the co-op is heading,” Hurrell said.

The new plant will initially create upward of 50m litres of UHT processing capacity with that figure to grow beyond 100m litres by 2030.

Fonterra chief operating officer Anna Palairet said the Edendale site was well set up for future growth.

“Adding to the six new roles created through the recently announced expansion at our Studholme site, we will create an additional 70 new jobs with this new plant at Edendale,” she said.

Additional employment opportunities will also be created through the construction phase, which is scheduled to start early next year. The first product is expected to come off the line in August 2026.

In May, Fonterra said it was looking at full or partial divestment options for some or all of its global consumer business, including well-known brands such as Anchor, and its integrated businesses Fonterra Oceania and Fonterra Sri Lanka after conducting a strategic review.

Fonterra has appointed Jarden, alongside JP Morgan and Craigs Investment Partners, to jointly work as transactional advisers on the divestment process, which is expected to be finalised towards the end of this year.

- Staff Reporter

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business