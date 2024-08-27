Advertisement
Fonterra to spend $75m on expanding South Island dairy factory to make high-protein sports nutrition

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Fonterra plans to spend $75m at its Studholme, South Island, plant. Photo / NZME

Fonterra says it will spend $75 million on expanding its Studholme dairy factory in the South Island to create a hub for making high-value proteins.

High-value proteins are used in product applications such as medical and high-protein sports nutrition.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell says the investment of around $75m is part of the co-op’s strategy to grow value through its ingredients business by partnering with customers.

“We have valuable expertise in dairy science and innovation, making us leaders in the manufacture of dairy proteins and other advanced ingredient solutions.

“The expansion of our Studholme site will allow us to increase production of this high-value product and ultimately grow returns to farmers,” Hurrell said.

Fonterra’s president global markets ingredients, Richard Allen, said the co-op’s dairy ingredients were highly sought after by customers globally.

“We see significant opportunities in the global high protein dairy category, which is projected to grow by close to US$10 billion ($16b) over the next four years, at an annualised growth rate of 7% per annum,” he said.

“Increasing our manufacturing capacity for functional proteins will enable us to continue to strengthen our offerings with existing customers as well as attract new business.”

Site works at Studholme will begin next month with the first product due to come off the line in 2026.

The site will continue to support the South Island’s milk processing as it has done since it was acquired by Fonterra in 2012.

Allen says the project team reviewed Fonterra’s worldwide asset network before deciding on Studholme.

The project will also support the conversion of Studholme’s existing coal boiler to a coal-free alternative in line with Fonterra’s commitment to exit coal by 2037.

In May, Fonterra said it was looking at full or partial divestment options for some or all of its global consumer business, including well-known brands such as Anchor, and its integrated businesses Fonterra Oceania and Fonterra Sri Lanka after conducting a strategic review.

At the time, chairman Peter McBride said it was a significant move for the co-op, and would set it up to grow long-term value for farmer shareholders and unit holders.


Last week, Fonterra increased the midpoint of its farmgate milk price forecast for the current season by 50c to $8.50 per kg of milk solids.

The co-op also increased its advance rate schedule for the 2024/25 season, allowing farmers to be paid earlier in the season.

Fonterra also said its earnings from continuing operations were expected to be at the top end of the forecast range of 60-70 cents per share.

The announcements reflected the recent lift in Global Dairy Trade auction prices as well as the strength of the co-op’s balance sheet.

They followed a strong lift in Global Dairy Trade prices on August 21, which saw the GDT price index gaining 5.5% - the largest gain in a single auction since March 2021.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.




