Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Flying in for lunch at Craggy Range: How to save thousands on a private jet flight before Xmas

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
A recently launched private jet firm is knocking 25 per cent off flights within New Zealand to boost business in the lead-up to Christmas. NZ Jet says the 10-day promotion will save passengers thousands of dollars on flights. Video / NZ Herald

A recently launched private jet firm is knocking 25 per cent off flights within New Zealand to boost business in the lead-up to Christmas. NZ Jet says the 10-day promotion will save passengers thousands of dollars on flights. Video / NZ Herald

A recently launched private jet firm is knocking 25 per cent off flights within New Zealand to boost business in the lead-up to Christmas.

NZ Jet says the 10-day promotion will save passengers thousands of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business