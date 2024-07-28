Fewer flight delays, cancellations expected from GPS mapping project in space

Longer-term, the technology could replace existing ground systems used at larger airports, which have limited lifespans.

Blanchard believed the technology could ultimately be a more cost-effective solution for airports.

He expected new, more accurate systems to be ready to go by 2027 or 2028. From there, it would be up to individual airports to decide whether to use them.

The broader satellite project, known as the Southern Positioning Augmentation Network (SouthPAN), is a collaboration between the New Zealand and Australian Governments, Land Information New Zealand and Geoscience Australia.

The New Zealand Government will contribute $781 million to the programme over 19 years, covering a quarter of its cost.

It is expected to improve GPS accuracy from 5m to 10m, down to less than 1m – and in some cases to as little as 10cm.

The technology is already used in the United States, Europe, Russia, Japan and India.

“Only a few weeks ago, winter weather conditions caused widespread flight cancellations, underscoring the need for modern digital infrastructure to support the safe movement of people, as well as goods and services,” Penk said.

He noted how other sectors, including agriculture, forestry and construction would also benefit from the technology.

“New Zealanders use GPS services every single day for everything from ordering food to navigating the city streets. GPS information is also used for critical technical applications like co-ordinating an emergency response and air traffic control,” he said.

An EY report estimated SouthPAN could contribute $864m to New Zealand economy over 20 years, through productivity-enhancing and labour-saving applications, such as better resource management, more accurate maritime activities and real-time livestock monitoring through digital fencing tools.

“It is expected this figure could grow as new technologies and innovations are developed to harness SouthPAN’s possibilities,” Penk said.

While some SouthPAN services are already free and available to consumers, the remainder of the network will be established over the next three years.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in Government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.