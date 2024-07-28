Advertisement
Fewer flight delays, cancellations expected from GPS mapping project in space

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Satellites in Awarua, Invercargill were switched on by Land Information Minister Chris Penk.

The number of flight delays or cancellations could plummet within the next few years, thanks to a transtasman information-gathering exercise getting under way from space.

Two 11m satellite dishes in Invercargill, which will collect data used to improve GPS (Global Positioning System) accuracy, have just been switched on by Land Information Minister Chris Penk.

While the benefits are expected to be wide-reaching – ultimately enabling the automation of vehicles – they’ll be particularly visible to air travellers.

More accurate mapping will enable pilots to fly planes closer to runways, helping them land in bad weather currently deemed too dangerous to navigate.

Airways regulatory assurance manager Mark Blanchard said the advancement would be particularly useful for smaller, regional airports that don’t already have the technology used by Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch Airports to help planes take off and land when visibility is low.

Longer-term, the technology could replace existing ground systems used at larger airports, which have limited lifespans.

Blanchard believed the technology could ultimately be a more cost-effective solution for airports.

He expected new, more accurate systems to be ready to go by 2027 or 2028. From there, it would be up to individual airports to decide whether to use them.

The broader satellite project, known as the Southern Positioning Augmentation Network (SouthPAN), is a collaboration between the New Zealand and Australian Governments, Land Information New Zealand and Geoscience Australia.

The New Zealand Government will contribute $781 million to the programme over 19 years, covering a quarter of its cost.

It is expected to improve GPS accuracy from 5m to 10m, down to less than 1m – and in some cases to as little as 10cm.

The technology is already used in the United States, Europe, Russia, Japan and India.

“Only a few weeks ago, winter weather conditions caused widespread flight cancellations, underscoring the need for modern digital infrastructure to support the safe movement of people, as well as goods and services,” Penk said.

He noted how other sectors, including agriculture, forestry and construction would also benefit from the technology.

“New Zealanders use GPS services every single day for everything from ordering food to navigating the city streets. GPS information is also used for critical technical applications like co-ordinating an emergency response and air traffic control,” he said.

An EY report estimated SouthPAN could contribute $864m to New Zealand economy over 20 years, through productivity-enhancing and labour-saving applications, such as better resource management, more accurate maritime activities and real-time livestock monitoring through digital fencing tools.

“It is expected this figure could grow as new technologies and innovations are developed to harness SouthPAN’s possibilities,” Penk said.

While some SouthPAN services are already free and available to consumers, the remainder of the network will be established over the next three years.

