Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fletcher Building warns of ‘challenging’ outlook: lower volumes forecast after disastrous $227m loss

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Repairs are now under way to the NZICC.

Repairs are now under way to the NZICC.

Fletcher Building has forecast the 2025 year to be “challenging” with a 10% to 15% volume drop from its materials and distribution businesses after it announced a $227 million after-tax net loss following

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business