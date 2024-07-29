Fisher Funds starts private equity team, hires two from Jarden

Michael Walmsley been appointed as Fisher Funds head of private markets. Photo / Supplied

Fisher Funds says it will establish a private equity team.

“We know there is a real interest from our clients in private markets as an option to provide them with enhanced returns,” the company said today.

“With more than 1000 private companies in New Zealand valued at $20 million to $100m there is a rich opportunity for our clients to invest in successful businesses, capitalise on their growth and put money back into the local economy.”

Fisher Funds has recruited Michael Walmsley from Jarden.

Walmsley will be Fisher Funds head of private markets.