Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fake-meat fatigue: Have we reached peak vegan meat?

6 minutes to read
Next! Foods' bacon sizzles and has the same smell and texture as pig-derived bacon. Photo / Supplied

Next! Foods' bacon sizzles and has the same smell and texture as pig-derived bacon. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Reporter

A new plant-based meat has launched in New Zealand, but have we reached peak fake meat? And more importantly, are New Zealanders actually buying it?

Last year, Hell Pizza launched its infamous plant-based beef burger

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.