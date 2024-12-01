Executions and rehab: Saudi Arabia dials up its ‘war on drugs’

“To be honest, it is a growing problem,” said a doctor who works with addiction patients in the kingdom’s Eastern Province. “Drug use is increasing.”

Official alarm over drug abuse has sparked a dramatic change in tactics, ranging from new rules allowing private rehabilitation centres for the first time, to the end of a moratorium on executions for drug crimes, reinstating one of the world’s harshest punishment regimes.

The kingdom has carried out nearly 100 executions for drug-related crimes so far this year, up from just two in 2023, according to Amnesty International.

Official data on drug use in Saudi Arabia is scarce, but the health ministry last year estimated there were more than 200,000 people whom they considered compulsive drug users among the kingdom’s population of 32 million.

Researchers say the rising issue may be one of the unintended consequences of bin Salman’s Vision 2030 programme, launched in 2016 with a view to modernising the kingdom.

Reforms have included removing restrictions on music concerts, leading to a rapid proliferation of entertainment options, and the rapid integration into public life of women who had previously been banned from driving and were often kept at home. However, alcohol remains strictly prohibited.

The UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre-right) welcoming Saudi's Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman at Al-Ain Airport in Abu Dhabi on December 1. Photo / Hamad Al-Kaabi, UAE Presidential Court, AFP

Alaa Nabil Mahsoon of King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, who published a study last year into drug use in Saudi Arabia, said while major social changes had exposed young people to newfound freedom, it had also caused a counterreaction from families seeking to restrict them, increasing conflict within households and the allure of drugs.

Mahsoon said the most “surprising” finding from her research was that women tended to use drugs for a longer period of time than men.

“Women face significant societal pressures,” she said. “Progress has been made in expanding opportunities and freedoms for women, but challenges remain at the family level... Some families are slower to adapt to these changes, which can create tensions, especially for younger women.”

She said some women “don’t feel a sense of safety or fulfilment, maybe in their own homes. So whenever they find drugs, they stick to them”.

Johara, a 37-year-old female business consultant, thought of herself as a casual alcohol drinker and user of hashish, but realised she had a problem during the pandemic, when she caught herself using in between client calls.

“That’s when I knew that there was a really big issue,” said Johara, who asked that her real name not be used. She joined a Narcotics Anonymous group and eventually got sober, describing her addiction as a “disease”.

A wide range of substances is available in the kingdom. The doctor in the Eastern Province, for example, said he has noticed more consumption of hashish and crystal meth “because they are easy to consume and easy to hide”.

However, of particular concern is captagon, a synthetic stimulant produced in regime-held areas of Syria and distributed across the Middle East. Its proliferation helped prompt authorities to launch their “war on drugs” in 2022.

Caroline Rose, co-author of a report on captagon by the Washington-based New Lines Institute, said though seizures of the drug had fallen over the past year, a potential sign the crackdown is working, the cross-border criminal syndicates behind smuggling had responded with more sophisticated tactics.

“Saudi Arabia is the top demand and destination market ... and so because of it, [traffickers] will be as creative as they can,” she said.

“There’s still an active network operating inside of the kingdom that is allowing and is co-ordinating with these outside criminal networks, and essentially poking holes in Saudi maritime and overland border ports.”

But experts question whether the restoration of drug-related executions, which reversed an earlier attempt to improve human rights in the kingdom under international pressure, can prove effective.

“There is no evidence showing that the use of the death penalty, even for the most serious crimes like murder, is deterrence,” said Dana Ahmed, researcher at Amnesty International, arguing “the reversal ... comes at a time when there’s zero scrutiny on Saudi Arabia”.

As well as ramping up harsh punishments, authorities have acknowledged the need to try to rehabilitate drug users.

Saudi law does not prosecute those who voluntarily come to government hospitals for help, and the health ministry began licensing privately owned rehab centres for the first time in 2020.

“It is a new phenomenon but the demand [for treatment] is much higher than the supply,” said Khalid al-Mshari, chief executive of the kingdom’s first private rehab centre Qaweem.

Yet he warned there would be no easy fixes. “People think, ‘Our son went into rehab for a few days’, and that’s it,” Mshari said. “This is a chronic disease. You can contain it, but it is hard to cure.”

“An addict can be sober for 10 or 15 years but ... it would be very hard for them not to relapse.”

Written by: Ahmed Al Omran in Jeddah.

