Mega-project boss abruptly replaced in Saudi Arabia

“As Neom enters a new phase of delivery, this new leadership will ensure operational continuity, agility and efficiency to match the overall vision and objectives of the project,” the company said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh in 2021. Photo / Iman Al-Dabbagh, The New York Times

Neom is the centrepiece of a vast economic transformation programme that Prince Mohammed launched in 2016 to help diversify the economy and wean the kingdom off its dependence on oil revenues.

It is located in the desert near the Red Sea coast and close to Jordan and Egypt.

Prince Mohammed first unveiled the idea for Neom in 2017 with the promise of a new concept of urban living based fully on renewable energy and where robots would outnumber humans.

Different elements of the projects were announced in the intervening years, including a linear city called The Line, an industrial port and a ski resort called Trojena that is set to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

Neom is one of several huge projects developed as part of the kingdom’s economic diversification plan. Tourist resorts in the Red Sea and Neom’s Sindalah island have recently opened, while other schemes remain under construction.

Often described as the word’s largest construction project, Neom has struggled to meet ambitious expectations and seen several leadership changes in recent years.

Klaus Kleinfeld, former CEO of Siemens and Alcoa, was the first head of Neom but was soon replaced by Nasr, who had a reputation for quick delivery of major infrastructure projects while at energy group Saudi Aramco, but faced criticism for his hard-charging managerial style.

The company has seen the departure of several Western executives. Wayne Borg, head of Neom’s media unit, was replaced in September.

Written by: Ahmed Al Omran in Riyadh. Additional reporting by Andrew England in London

