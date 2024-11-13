Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Mega-project boss abruptly replaced in Saudi Arabia

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Most 'buildings' in The Line are in 500m-high walls, with public space and facilities like this sports stadium between them.

Most 'buildings' in The Line are in 500m-high walls, with public space and facilities like this sports stadium between them.

The chief executive of Neom, Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion (NZ$850b) futuristic development in the desert, has been abruptly replaced after six years in charge of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s flagship project.

The company said Nadhmi al-Nasr, a veteran former official of state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco, had left

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business