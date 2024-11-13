Mega-project boss abruptly replaced in Saudi Arabia

Prince Mohammed first unveiled the idea for Neom in 2017 with the promise of a new concept of urban living based fully on renewable energy and where robots would outnumber humans.
Different elements of the projects were announced in the intervening years, including a linear city called The Line, an industrial port and a ski resort called Trojena that is set to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.
Neom is one of several huge projects developed as part of the kingdom’s economic diversification plan. Tourist resorts in the Red Sea and Neom’s Sindalah island have recently opened, while other schemes remain under construction.
Often described as the word’s largest construction project, Neom has struggled to meet ambitious expectations and seen several leadership changes in recent years.
Klaus Kleinfeld, former CEO of Siemens and Alcoa, was the first head of Neom but was soon replaced by Nasr, who had a reputation for quick delivery of major infrastructure projects while at energy group Saudi Aramco, but faced criticism for his hard-charging managerial style.
The company has seen the departure of several Western executives. Wayne Borg, head of Neom’s media unit, was replaced in September.
Written by: Ahmed Al Omran in Riyadh. Additional reporting by Andrew England in London