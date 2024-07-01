Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Energy stocks help boost sharemarket - Market close

Graham Skellern
By
4 mins to read
Shares in Meridian increased 31c or 4.93% to $6.60. Photo / Meridian Energy

Shares in Meridian increased 31c or 4.93% to $6.60. Photo / Meridian Energy

The New Zealand sharemarket began the second half of the year with a rise of more than half a per cent, boosted by the leading energy stocks and a rebound from Fletcher Building after completing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business