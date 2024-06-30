Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New Talisman shares halted on NZX after suspension on ASX

Duncan Bridgeman
By
4 mins to read
New Talisman's mine site in the Karangahake Gorge in Coromandel.

New Talisman's mine site in the Karangahake Gorge in Coromandel.

New Talisman Gold Mines shares have been halted from trading on the NZX at the company’s request pending an announcement.

The trading halt follows New Talisman shares being suspended from quotation on the late on Thursday evening.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business