Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Emirates’ plans for New Zealand: Airbus A350s and more flights in the mix

Grant Bradley
By
6 mins to read
The rapid rise of Emirates since its inception in 1985 to become the world's biggest international airline.

Emirates is looking at more flights to New Zealand and could operate its newest plane here, one of its most senior executives says.

The airline is in another massive growth phase, with new Airbus A350s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business