Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: In a National-Act Government, mere morsels won’t satisfy Act this time

By
6 mins to read
David Seymour encourages his audience to use their party vote for Act this election at an Act conference. Video / Supplied

OPINION

If a statesman is someone concerned with matters beyond their time in office, then Act’s David Seymour qualifies.

Seymour and his deputy Brooke van Velden see their primary responsibility as ensuring there is a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business