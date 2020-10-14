Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern win 'in the bag' - global risk assessor Fitch Solutions

3 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern greets a crowd on the campaign trail in Christchurch New Zealand. Photo / Logan Church

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

Vote2020

International risk assessment firm Fitch Solutions has advised clients that Jacinda Ardern will serve a second term as New Zealand Prime Minister.

But the report, headlined Second Term Likely In The Bag For Prime suggests Ardern's "star quality has faded" in this campaign.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.