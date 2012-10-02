Photo / Mark Mitchell

World dairy prices have slipped overnight in the latest online dairy auction, with the benchmark GlobalDairyTrade TWI index down 0.9 per cent.

It breaks a run of price increases seen in the past four auctions.

Whole milk powder and butter milk powder were the only ones of the eight products traded to see price rises, up 2.8 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Tthe price of skim milk powder fell 0.9 per cent to US$3,309 a tonne, milk protein concentrate declined 1.5 per cent to US$5,879 a tonne, and lactose sank 6.3 per cent to US$2,000 a tonne.

There were 139 winning bidders across 13 rounds, with 164 participating bidders out of 723 qualifying bidders.