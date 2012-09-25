Fonterra net profit down 19pc

Fonterra said its net profit fell by 19 per cent to $624 million in the 2011-12 year, mostly due to the unavailability of tax credits.
The dairy cooperative said tax credits of $202 million in the previous year were not repeated in the year just passed.
Excluding those credits, Fonterra's net profit after tax improved by 10 per cent, it said.
Revenue for the year was flat at $19.8 billion.
The farmgate milk price for the 2011-12 season just passed was set at $6.08 per kg of milksolids, slightly ahead of a forecast of $6.05, but down down from $7.60 last year.
Fonterra said the decline in the milk price was because of lower commodity prices and a strong New Zealand dollar.