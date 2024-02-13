Food price inflation returned in January with Stats NZ reporting monthly food prices increased by 0.9 per cent.
The biggest contributor to this rise was grocery food, driven by prices for boxed chocolates, two-litre milk cartons, and fresh eggs (excluding free-range eggs).
Other items that contributed to the monthly rise included apples and legs of lamb.
“Food prices increased both monthly and annually,” said Stats NZ consumer prices manager James Mitchell.
Food prices also increased 4 per cent in the year ended January 2024, however, that annual change was the lowest reported since November 2021, he said.