Poultry prices had a u-turn, helping dramatically slow food price inflation. Photo / 123RF

Food price inflation has slowed, rising overall by 0.2 per cent in the year to May 31, with fruit and vegetable prices falling as the country gradually recovered from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stats NZ today said cheaper prices for meat, poultry and fish also helped slow down overall food price hikes.

The May food price data was a significant change from the 0.8 per cent annual increase recorded just a month ago.

The 0.2 per cent increase was the smallest since September 2018.

Stats NZ said fruit and vegetable prices fell 11.4 per cent over the year.