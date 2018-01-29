Mechanic received more than $19,000 in wage arrears. Photo / 123RF

A mechanic has won more than $19,000 in wage arrears from the new owners of his former auto repair workshop.

Diesel mechanic Allan Smith sold his Bay Of Plenty business to After Hours Automotive, claiming the deal included an oral agreement in which he would stay on to work as an employee. But the directors of the business, Alister Gray and Karen Watson, disputed this, saying they only agreed to have him 'help out'.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) ordered After Hours Automotive to pay Smith a total of $19,146.90 for the work he undertook, but he was also ordered to pay $5,000 for breaching the good faith of an employee.

Smith claimed he carried out more than 500 warrant of fitness's (WOFs) between April and December 2016 for directors but did not get paid wages.

While Gray and Watson agreed that Smith did do the work, they claim this was not undertaken as an employee. They claim the work Smith undertook was part of the terms of sale of the business, as a volunteer, or as an independent contractor.