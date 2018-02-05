The Government's employment law reforms could increase costs and reduce flexibility for businesses, leading to a risk of a shrinking jobs market, according to Government officials.
The advice is contained in a regulatory impact statement from the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment on the Employment Relations Amendment Bill, which passed its first reading in Parliament last week.
The bill aims to strengthen collective bargaining through a range of measures, including guaranteed rest and meal breaks, reasonable union access to a workplace, and bringing back the 30-day rule where a new worker has to be given the same conditions as a collective agreement.
MBIE officials found that the cost of the proposals would mainly fall on employers, including from higher wages and compliance costs, and from a potential fall in productivity.
The MBIE papers identified the following risks associated with the bill:
• reduced employment due to changed incentives on employers to hire new workers
• an increase in industrial action and protracted bargaining due to the need to conclude agreements and include pay rates in collective agreements
• an increase in partial strikes by removing an employer's ability to deduct pay for partial striking
• lower productivity due to less flexibility (mainly from the need for guaranteed meal breaks)