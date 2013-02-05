Chinese dairy giant enters NZ market with $210m factory

The establishment of a new player in New Zealand dairy product manufacturing took a step closer today when China's Yashili entered into a conditional agreement to buy industrial land for a proposed infant milk formula plant at Pokeno, 50km south of Auckland.
Yashili New Zealand Dairy said it is awaiting Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval to proceed with the $210 million project, which will include the purchase of industrial land, construction and working capital for a processing plant on a newly-created industrial park at the northern end of the Waikato expressway.
The parent company, which is based in Chaozhou in the southern province of Guangdong, said it planned to commission the plant in the second half 2014, with planned annual production of 52,000 tonnes of finished and semi-finished milk product annually.
In January Yashili and China's biggest dairy company, Yili, unveiled plans to invest in building processing plants in New Zealand. Yili will spend $214 million in establishing an infant formula plant in South Canterbury as a result of its planned takeover of Oceania Dairy group.
Yashili is one of China's biggest producers, distributors and marketers of infant milk formula for its domestic market. The company has imported milk powder from New Zealand for over 10 years and has used New Zealand milk powder exclusively in its infant milk formula since August 2010.