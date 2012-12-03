Fonterra begins search for new base

AMP spent $4 million on repairs to the Princes St site in 2009. Photo / Paul Estcourt

AMP spent $4 million on repairs to the Princes St site in 2009. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Fonterra is hunting for new world headquarters.

The Auckland offices of real estate agency and consultants CBRE has been appointed to handle the move which could see about 1000 staff leave the tower at 9 Princes St off Shortland St and shift to another location.

The business had been at the 12-level building since 2005. A request for information, issued by CBRE, has now closed.

Such proposals aim to bring forward deals from landlords who own existing buildings or developers keen to strike a deal on a new build.

A Fonterra spokesperson said no immediate move was planned.