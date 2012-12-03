Advertisement
Fonterra begins search for new base

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
AMP spent $4 million on repairs to the Princes St site in 2009. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Fonterra is hunting for new world headquarters.

The Auckland offices of real estate agency and consultants CBRE has been appointed to handle the move which could see about 1000 staff leave the tower at 9 Princes St off Shortland St and shift to another location.

The business had been at the 12-level building since 2005. A request for information, issued by CBRE, has now closed.

Such proposals aim to bring forward deals from landlords who own existing buildings or developers keen to strike a deal on a new build.

A Fonterra spokesperson said no immediate move was planned.

"This is just a request for information. They're just looking at options at this stage. Nothing is set in stone," she said of the move which could be "not for a few years".

AMP spent about $4 million on the Princes St building three years ago. New windows were fitted over the top of faulty windows, new aluminium sill pressings and head flashings installed and the gaskets and flashings on the tower's curtain wall were replaced. Anne Gibson

