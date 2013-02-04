Yashili is one of China's biggest producers, distributors and marketers of infant milk formula for its domestic market. Its products are sold under the Yashili, Scient and Merla brands in just over 105,000 retail outlets in China.

The company has imported milk powder from New Zealand for over 10 years and has used New Zealand milk powder exclusively in its infant milk formula since August 2010.

In the Chinese market, Yashili has promoted the high quality of New Zealand- sourced milk content in its premium brands and associated its products, the company's New Zealand operations manager, Terry Norwood, said.

"We therefore see that it is a logical step for Yashili to further position its premium brands alongside New Zealand's strong, positive environmental profile, its reputation for technical excellence, and its efficient management systems by investing in a manufacturing operation to this country," he said.

Norwood said the company's move had been encouraged by the Chinese Government's decision to substantially reduce import tariffs on finished milk formula.

"This decision, in turn, has been in response to the country's rapidly growing demand for infant milk formula, driven by a large rural-urban shift, a stable birth rate, more mothers going out to work, and increases in disposable incomes.

Yashili New Zealand Dairy Company will be providing local employment for 100 people, he said.

Norwood said that Yashili's interest in New Zealand will be wholly concentrated on manufacturing.

"As a newcomer to the New Zealand dairy processing sector we want this project to be seen internationally as a working model for future successful investment in the country's dairying industry, where we add value to both local and imported ingredients for products for the export market," Norwood said.

He said further information will made available once the purchase is approved by the Overseas Investment Office.