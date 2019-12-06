Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Dynamic Business: How native seaweed can help the agriculture sector with its problematic methane emissions

By Gill South
BusinessDesk·
3 mins to read
Gas-busting red seaweed, Asparagopis armata.

Gas-busting red seaweed, Asparagopis armata.

While New Zealand may be best known for its meat and dairy industries, it will be calling on the aquaculture sector of New Zealand for some help in the coming years. Recent science has found that a native seaweed can help the agriculture sector with its problematic methane emissions.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business