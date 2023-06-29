Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Dr Michael Johnston: The Ministry of Ignorance strikes again

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Photo / 123RF

Photo / 123RF

OPINION

New Zealand has produced some impressive scientists during its short history. Ernest Rutherford, dubbed ‘the father of nuclear physics’, must surely be foremost among them. But there are many others – Alan MacDiarmid, William

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business