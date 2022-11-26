Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: Warnings from the FTX crypto exchange collapse

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
The FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays. Photo / AP

The FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays. Photo / AP

The collapse of the FTX crypto exchange has shocked investors. Behind the public facade of a so-called “safe” trading platform for digital currencies, it appears there was fraud.

The financial and psychological wounds may burn

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business