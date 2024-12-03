It will have high-speed X-ray screening capabilities.

Christchurch and the wider South Island was one of the fastest-growing regions for DHL over the last five years, the company’s New Zealand and Pacific Islands managing director Mark Foy said.

“DHL has supported that strong growth with a daily Boeing 767 operation connecting New Zealand’s South Island to the world,” he added.

“The new DHL gateway will have direct access to the tarmac which enables us to significantly improve shipment processing speed and help more Kiwi exporters and importers get their products to international markets,” Foy said.

“This new facility is an important step forward for our airport as we expand our freight apron and is a testament to the importance of Dakota Park, our freight and logistics precinct, in connecting Kiwi businesses to the world,” said Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson.

Justin Watson (left) and Mark Foy at the site.

The 2024 ExportNZ DHL Export Barometer results showed 58% of New Zealand-based exporters expected overseas orders to increase next year.

DHL said the facility would achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions over its entire lifecycle.

“This includes implementing energy efficiency measures, using renewable energy, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions, and incorporating sustainable building materials.”

The facility would have a solar photovoltaic system, electric vehicle charging stations, advanced energy metering, and integration with Christchurch Airport’s campus-wide rainwater harvesting system.

DHL said landscaping would aim to enhance biodiversity by using regenerative New Zealand native species.

Christchurch Airport in August earlier this year said it was working with Contact Energy and Lightsource bp to build the Kōwhai Park solar farm.

The airport has said the solar farm would generate electricity equivalent to the consumption of about 36,000 homes.